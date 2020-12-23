EPB warns customers about scam calls

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
859

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – EPB is receiving reports about a robo-call scam happening in the Tennessee Valley.

Officials say Someone is calling EPB customers telling them they have a past due bill and that there is a truck in their neighborhood that’s about to disconnect their services if they don’t call to immediately pay their bill. 

- Advertisement -

EPB says they would never call a customer demanding money , if there is a problem with your bill. 

Officials say if you receive this call always remember EPB’s number is a local number never 1-800. 

“Just know That epb is a local Company so we Never use a 1 (800) number. If they say hey call this 1-800 number; that is not EPB. If you ever feel like maybe this isn’t right, you can always call EPB directly. We are open 24/7 365 so anytime during the holidays you can give us a call,” says Scottie Summerlin, EPB. 

EPB says you should never send money to an unknown number. 

Previous articleUnion Gospel Mission Gives Christmas Meals To The Homeless
Next articleOrgan Donor’s Parents meet with Heart Recipient
mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.