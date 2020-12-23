EPB warns customers about scam calls

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – EPB is receiving reports about a robo-call scam happening in the Tennessee Valley.

Officials say Someone is calling EPB customers telling them they have a past due bill and that there is a truck in their neighborhood that’s about to disconnect their services if they don’t call to immediately pay their bill.

- Advertisement -

EPB says they would never call a customer demanding money , if there is a problem with your bill.

Officials say if you receive this call always remember EPB’s number is a local number never 1-800.

“Just know That epb is a local Company so we Never use a 1 (800) number. If they say hey call this 1-800 number; that is not EPB. If you ever feel like maybe this isn’t right, you can always call EPB directly. We are open 24/7 365 so anytime during the holidays you can give us a call,” says Scottie Summerlin, EPB.

EPB says you should never send money to an unknown number.