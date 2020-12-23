COVID workers get a free meal as thanks

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee- Erlanger hospital COVID staff got a free holiday meal Wednesday to say thanks for all their hard work.

McGriff Insurance donated 350 meals Erlanger’s COVID staff.

McGriff regional director John Sorrow said it was an easy decision because of all the hard they had to do this year.

Erlanger’s Director of Emergency Eervices Adam Schreader said the staff is really honored that McGriff thought of them and he said he loves seeing the community bond together.

“Its just nice to see the community’s support for our staff here in the hospital its nice to see our staff being appreciated for the work that they’re doing in the building right here,” said Schreader.