Cleveland suspects arrested in Alabama burglaries

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A Sheriff in northeast Alabama has arrested two suspects form Cleveland, Tennnessee and is looking for a third.

They were arrested in connection to a spree of robberies in 3 states over the past year.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden says 19 year old Kathryn Smith and 20 year old Tristan Wade Grider have been in his area about two weeks.

But they have linked them to seven burglaries and thefts in Hammondville, Valley Head and Mentone.

The investigation started last week with the report of a gold vehicle in a driveway in Mentone.

The witness said a man got out of the vehicle and took a package off a porch.

Then a few days later, there was a burglary at a Menton home where guns, TVs and other items were taken.

The next day, some of the stolen goods were found dumped at a roadside. Officers believe they were hard-to-pawn items.

Then on Monday, the same gold vehicle was spotted at another house.

This time, police got there while the suspects were still at the home.

The suspects fled on foot, but left the vehicle, cell phones and a wallet behind.

Officers tracked Smith and Grider to a home in Jackson County the next day.

Investigators are still looking for a third suspect they believe is in Bradley County now.

Grider also had an active warrant out of Bradley County that they believe he was running from.

Sheriff Welden says “This is definitely a great effort by all first responders who know the importance of being vigilant. It’s great to know we are all on the same team and work together as well as we do!”

“Thanks to Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies, DeKalb County Investigators, ALEA, DeSoto Rescue Squad, Henagar Police Department, Henagar Fire Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Head Police Department, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, in Tennessee, for providing info on the three subjects and Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, in Mississippi, for providing info on Grider and Smith for stopping a spree of thefts and solving several cases that have devastated our rural areas during what is supposed to be a happy time of the year. Check our website for the Nauty list!”