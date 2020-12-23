Catoosa Republicans denounce misleading flyers

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The Republican parties in both Catoosa and Walker Counties are denouncing flyers on the January runoffs.

The flyers claim that Georgia Republicans “will not vote in rigged elections.”

The groups say that neither the local, state or federal Republican organizations have said that.

And they are offering a $1000 reward for information on who is putting the flyers out.

“The Republican Party calls on the local and state Democrat party to join our call to condemn these actions and encourage all voters to vote on January 5, 2021.”

Some conservatives have called for a boycott of the runoff to protest the November election, which they say was fraudulent.