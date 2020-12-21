TECH BYTE: Fun Apps for Celebrating Christmas

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The holidays are all about having fun.

Some smartphone apps can help you celebrate, and enjoy this special time of year.

You can now use your phone to help you with ideas for Elf on the Shelf.

If you’re still doing it with your kids this year, you can use the Scout Elf Ideas app to help inspire you, and your elf.

Use the daily photos in the app to guide you and your kids through some fun arts and crafts activities with your elf before he heads back to the North Pole.

You can get as creative, or as simple as possible.

Another fun elf app to have for the holidays is Elf Yourself! The name says it all.

Make entertaining videos of you and your friends and family dressed up like dancing elves for a good laugh.

You can submit pictures of up to five faces, select a dance, and the app makes the video for you.

Post it on social media, or even use it as a holiday greeting card.

With Christmas almost here, the Santa Tracker app makes sure you can keep tabs on Kris Kringle.

It shows you where Santa Claus is right now, and what he’s doing. (Maybe some last minute Christmas gift shopping, or checking on the reindeer?)

You can also spot your house on a map to see how far Santa is, and around when he’ll get there.

Another way you can get into the holiday spirit is by watching Christmas movies, of course!

Netflix, Disney+, Freeform – you name it – have their own apps, so you can easily watch some of your favorite holiday movies on your phone or tablet while on the go.

It’s a great feature to have during a long car ride.

We hope these apps spread a little holiday cheer for you during this pandemic. They’re at least a good distraction after this tough year we’ve had.

Have a Merry Christmas!