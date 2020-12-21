Crews Battle Apartment Fire in East Ridge

East Ridge, TN (WDEF) – The East Ridge Fire Department received a call just after 7:30 this morning about a reported apartment fire on Dorroh Lane that likely started around Apartment 24.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and then was able to be released without going to the hospital to receive medical attention. This individual is reported to have only mild symptoms.

Upon arrival, fire crews quickly evacuated all surrounding apartments to ensure that nobody was left inside. There are twelve surrounding apartments that have fire and water damage, and about fourteen occupants who were displaced due to the fire.

East Ridge fire department has reached out to the American Red Cross to make accommodations for those individuals.

East Ridge Fire Chief Mike Williams who said that when firefighters arrived they quickly called in to Chattanooga and Catoosa county fire departments for extra manpower and equipment.

“We called for Chattanooga, Catoosa. Chattanooga sent an engine and a ladder. Catoosa sent a ladder and an engine. We also have mutual aid coverage in our station right now from the community in Rossville. It appears right now we have about twelve apartments with fire and water damage. Looking at about fourteen occupants who were displaced.”

Investigators are currently determining the cause of the fire.