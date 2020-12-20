Governor Bill Lee signs executive order & limits indoor gatherings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Governor Bill Lee addressed the state of Tennessee tonight.
He also announced that he signed Executive order 70.
In his prerecorded video, he talked about the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.
An order that limits private indoor gatherings to 10 people.
“Many think a statewide mandate would improve mask wearing, many think it would have the opposite effect. This has been a heavily politicized issue. Please do not get caught up in that and don’t misunderstand my belief in local government on this issue. Masks work and I want every Tennessean to wear one. Tennesseans have two weapons that they must use in the next 30 days: only gather with your household and wear a mask.”
