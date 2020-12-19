Weather Update: Saturday Night’s Forecast – December 19th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Clouds, With A Few Early Showers, But Not A Bad Sunday!



Expect cloudy skies through the night time with a few showers moving from the West after midnight. Lows in the upper 30’s to near 40.

A few morning showers will move through Sunday, otherwise cloudy for the afternoon with highs around 50. Some leftover clouds Sunday night with areas of late night fog. Lows in the mid 30’s.

Lots of sunshine and nice Tuesday with highs in the 50’s and lows in the low 30’s.

Extended Forecast: A mid-week storm system will bring more rain late Wednesday night into Thursday. Turning colder Christmas Eve with a few snow showers possible with a very cold Christmas day expected with highs in the 30’s.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 51 & 32.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

53 & 34 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar.