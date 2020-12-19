Donald Trump Jr. rallies in Ringgold

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- The Georgia Senate run-off race has all eyes on the Peach State.

Today, Donald Trump Junior made a visit to Ringgold.

Trump Junior was joined by Senator David Perdue.

Their “Defend the Majority” rally had two stops.

Even though the trip to North Georgia was announced with less than 24 hour notice—at least 200 people were in attendance.

The message was clear—voter turnout will be important.

Donald Trump Jr. says, “Just like my father didn’t need this job and I don’t need this job and you don’t need to be here. We know that there’s a bigger picture. We know that there’s more at stake. But, we need you to be apart of that fight. So, get out there, get everyone doing the same and make sure it happens.”

Both the Perdue-Ossoff and the Loeffler-Warnock runoff will determine the political balance in the U.S. Senate for the next two years.

The early voting period ends December 31st.