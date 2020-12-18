Wreaths Across America sets Chattanooga record

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga celebrates Wreaths Across America on Saturday.

This year, the campaign will place almost 15 thousand holiday wreathes on graves of veterans at the National Cemetery.. a new record.

But organizers hope one year to get enough for every veteran.

It honors the veterans laid to rest at the National Cemetery.

Since they cannot hold a public ceremony due to Covid-19, organizers laid a ceremonial wreath on Friday.

The national program began years ago with a wreath maker in Massachusetts who came up with an idea on how to use his extra supply.

Now volunteers make the wreaths, drive them around the country, and place them on grave markers to honor America’s veterans.

Drivers from US Xpress, USA and Covenant Trucks brought this year’s shipment from Columbia Falls, Maine to Chattanooga National Cemetery.

Retired Navy Captain Mickey McCamish heads up the program in Chattanooga.

“Chattanooga is such a patriotic community.I purposely did not strongly mark it Wreaths Across Chattanooga this year simply because of the economic impact Covid-19 is having on the families. Making sure that the family was number one priority.”

The wreaths will be placed Saturday at the Chattanooga National Cemetery at 9 A-M.