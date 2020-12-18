UTC Women Struggle Against EKU Zone Defense in Falling 62-45

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team fell 62-45 Friday afternoon to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in non-conference action. The Mocs drop to 2-4 overall and EKU improves to 3-2 with its third straight win.

Eboni Williams led Chattanooga from the floor for the third time this season with 14 points and was one rebounds shy of a double-double with nine. Amaria Pugh added 10 points and Anna Walker pulled down a career-best seven rebounds.

“We were just settling,” Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows said. “They don’t play man-to-man. They zone up and take their chances that people aren’t going to shoot the ball well, and coming into that game we weren’t shooting the ball well.”

The Mocs got off the first five points, but that would their only lead of the game as Eastern Kentucky outscored Chattanooga 22-8 to take a 22-13 lead after the first 10 minutes. While neither team shot well in the second frame, the difference was at the free throw line where the Colonels were 7-of-11.

Coming out of halftime, the Mocs shot 5-of-6 from the free throw line and outscored Easter Kentucky 15-11 in the third. UTC had a 7-1 run in the frame kicked off with a 3-pointer from Sigrun Olafsdottir and capped of with a pair of free throws from Williams.

UTC scored 14 points off 18 EKU turnovers and outrebounded the Colonels 40-38. Chattanooga was 14-of-55 from the field with six 3-pointers and made 11-of-17 from the free throw line. The Mocs had a season-best for steals with nine led by Williams and Bria Dial who had three apiece.

“They are going to make mistakes,” Burrows said. “I always remind them of that. I always say that if you go out there not trying to make a mistake, you’re definitely going to. You’re back on your heels, you’re trying so hard to make a play.”

Jayla Johnson led all scorers with 18 points for Eastern Kentucky, making 8-of-17 and grabbed a team-best seven rebounds. Emma Hacker was 3-of-3 with a 3-pointer and chipped in eight points while Alice Recanati added seven.

Chattanooga heads to Atlanta for the Georgia State Classic. UTC will take on a former rival in Georgia Southern on Sunday and then host Panthers Monday. Both games are slated to tip at 3:00 p.m. No video will be available for the game against the Eagles and the Georgia State game will be carried on ESPN+.