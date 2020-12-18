Titans Derrick Henry Has Shot at 2,000 Club

With just three games left in the regular season, the Titans Derrick Henry has a shot at becoming the 8th man in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. He currently has just over 15-hundred yards rushing, and apparently he thinks talking about the milestone might jinx his chances.
Reporter:”Of course no one has run for 2,000 since Adrian Peterson did.”
Said Henry:”Don’t do it. Don’t do it.”
Reporter:”Okay.”
Said Henry:”That’s a great milestone. Not many have done it. That’s rare company. The backs that have done it. I’m sure they would say give a lot of thanks their teammates, O-line, all the guys that block.”
