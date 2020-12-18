Tennessee woman pleads guilty to killing grandparents

CAMDEN, Tenn. (AP) – A prosecutor says a Tennessee woman has admitted to killing her grandparents. News outlets cited a statement from District Attorney General Matthew F. Stowe in reporting that 29-year-old Katelyn Taylor pleaded guilty in Benton County on Thursday to two counts of murder.

She was charged in March in the deaths of 82-year-old Eugene McDaniel and 67-year-old Celeste McDaniel, who were found dead inside their Camden home during a welfare check.

Stowe said Taylor agreed to the plea deal to avoid the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.

