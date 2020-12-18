Teen driver killed in I 75 crash Thursday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say a teenage driver was killed in a crash on I-75 Thursday night.

It happened around 9:30 PM near the East Brainerd Road exit.

- Advertisement -

Chattanooga investigators say the 18 year old male was travelling north at a high rate of speed.

His BMW Z4 ran into an 18 wheeler and wedged under the trailer.

The truck pulled over, but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the victim yet.

The police investigation is continuing.