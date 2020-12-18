More signs that Covid cases are getting worse in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Friday’s numbers from the Hamilton County Health Department set several new disturbing highs.

The 217 Covid patients and people under investigation for it in local hospitals are a new single day high. Roughly have of those victims are coming from outside Hamilton County.

And the 55 Covid patients in ICU ties the record high set on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in the county has gone up to 3838.

The number of new cases today is 305, which is much lower than the 500s we’ve seen over the last 3 days.

Hamilton County has registered 3 more deaths, for a total of 232.