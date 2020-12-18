Postal worker pleads guilty to stealing gift cards in the mail

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – A U.S. Postal worker in Georgia has pleaded guilty to stealing cash and gift cards from more than 15 letters.

Markeyta McAllister pleaded guilty to Obstruction of United States Mail.

- Advertisement -

She worked as a mail processing clerk in Duluth, Georgia.

Prosecutors documented thefts in letters over 2019.

McAllister stole a $200 prepaid Visa card from a letter addressed to a resident of Duluth, Georgia and on October 3, 2019, McAllister used the gift card;

McAllister stole a $150 prepaid Visa card from a letter addressed to a resident of Duluth Georgia and McAllister used the gift card; and

McAllister stole a $25 prepaid Visa card from a letter addressed to a resident of Duluth, Georgia and video surveillance footage depicts McAllister using the card at a Kroger Store in Jefferson, Georgia.

Investigators finally confronted her on December 3, 2019.

They say she confessed to opening the letters. In her vehicle they found 2 gift card sleeves, 3 prepaid cards, 2 letters not addressed to her, and receipts from purchases made with gift cards.

“While most U.S. Postal Service employees serve Americans with integrity and honesty – McAllister did not,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak.

“By opening peoples’ mail to steal money and gift cards, McAllister betrayed both the citizens she supposedly served and the reputation of her fellow employees.”