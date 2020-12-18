Man charged after illegal winery found at wastewater plant

RAINSVILLE, Al. (WDEF) – A city employee has turned himself in after investigators found a large illegal winery at the Rainsville Wastewater Treatment Facility.

According to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, investigators uncovered the operation after an anonymous tip lead authorities to the plant.

- Advertisement -

Authorities said that on Friday, 62-year-old Allen Steifel was charged and turned himself in.

Steifel was charged with Unlawful Possession of an Illegally Manufactured Alcoholic Beverage which is a misdemeanor and Use of Official Position for Personnel Gain which is a class B felony.