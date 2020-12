CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has obtained arrest warrants for eight inmates for their involvement in the stabbing of fellow Silverdale Detention Center inmate, Jonathan Conyers, on December 2nd.

Each of the eight (8) inmates are charged with one count of Possession of Contraband and one count of Aggravated Riot.

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett said that the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office does not accept this as an unavoidable consequence of incarceration.