Hooked On Science – How Santa Can Fit Down A Chimney

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• Hardboiled Egg

• Glass Bottle

• Matches

- Advertisement -

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Have an adult ignite five matches and immediately place the matches into the glass bottle or chimney. Make sure the mouth of the glass bottle is slightly smaller than the egg. Describe and classify the matches by their observable properties.

STEP 2: Quickly place the egg, or Santa, on the opening of the glass bottle and observe. Describe the egg by its observable properties. Explain how the air inside the glass bottle can be used as a model to describe that matter is made of particles too small to be seen.

EXPLANATION

Once the fire, inside the glass bottle, extinguishes, due to the lack of oxygen, the air inside the glass bottle cools and compresses, causing the air pressure, inside, to decrease. The higher pressure, on the outside, of the glass bottle, pushes the egg, or Santa, into the glass bottle or down the chimney.

Download these instructions here and check the Hooked on Science page for more science experiments.