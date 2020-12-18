Hamilton County Schools Spring Class Guidelines

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Schools are altering their back to class guidelines, slightly, for the spring.

The System announced their Reentry plan on Friday.

The move follows weeks of discussions with staff and parents, including a survey taken by more than 16,000 people.

We won’t learn what the first week back will look like until the last week of December.

But this maps out what Phase 1 and 2 look like for the new year.

And they will announce each Tuesday what the next week’s status will be.