Bradley Central’s Javin Burke Signs With Virginia Despite Missing Senior Season With an Injury

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Nine Tennessee Valley high school football players signed National Letters of Intent on Early Signing Day Wednesday. The day came after a year of extreme adversity for Bradley Central’s Javin Burke.

Despite a season-ending injury, Virginia stuck with Burke — as one of biggest signings in the Tennessee Valley this year.

- Advertisement -

News 12’s Angela Moryan found out how his injury will make him a stronger Cavalier.

Said Bradley Central head coach Damon Floyd: “There aren’t many guys like Javin, and if there are, I haven’t been around them.”

Bradley Central quarterback Javin Burke broke his left collarbone in the first game of his senior season. The injury sidelined him for all of 2020 — taking away his final season with his twin brother, but not his Power 5 offer from Virginia.

Said Burke: “Trying to stay positive was the hardest by far, because you know it’s hard watching all of your teammates go out there and play that you worked all summer with, you know, all your seniors that you grew up with, I was playing my senior year with and had to see them enjoy that, it was hard.”

Said Floyd: “I think a lot of schools would probably try to get somebody that’s played the previous year, and you know him sitting out a whole year was tough for him, I’m sure it was tough for them.”

Said Burke: “Coach Howell and Coach Mendenhall, they just stayed with me the whole entire way, and they made sure that they welcomed me with open arms.”

Said Floyd: “He’s obviously very talented, but it’s the kind of teammate he is, the work ethic, he’s a straight A student so I think they knew what they were getting with him.”

Rehabbing from a season ending injury actually prepares Burke for the challenging ACC program.

Said Floyd: “It was hard for him this year. It probably does make him a little stronger mentally just overcoming those injuries. But it’s one of those things where he didn’t get to play and realized how much he missed being a part of a team.”

Said Burke: “They just taught me, you know, keep pushing. You can’t get your head down. You can’t relax either. Stay motivated to be able to keep going and push through all the hard work that I’m going to go through.”

Said Floyd: “He’s a very motivated individual from the get-go. You never have to worry about him getting in the weight room, that kind of thing. Motivation is never a problem, and I don’t imagine him being a problem in the future.”

Burke’s even more motivated to get to Charlottesville — graduating a semester early. He reports to the team January 30th.