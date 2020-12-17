Weather Update: Thursday Night’s Forecast – December 17th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Couple Of Cold Night Ahead!



Clear skies will continue through the night time. It will be quite cold overnight with lows in the mid 20’s. Lots of sunshine returns for Friday with highs back in the upper 40’s. Cold again Friday night with fair skies and lows in the upper 20’s.

Extended Forecast: After another frosty start, some sunshine will mix with some clouds, but continued dry. Highs will be around 50. A few passing showers possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs Sunday in the low 50’s with dry and pleasant weather to start out your Christmas week.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 51 & 33.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

53 & 34 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

