UTC Women Recall Thrilling Buzzer Beater Victory Over Austin Peay

The UTC women’s basketball team suffered a heart-breaking 80-78 loss to Vanderbilt on Sunday. And it didn’t look promising on Tuesday, as they fell behind 20 points to Austin Peay.
But the team hit the comeback button and gave us some Mocs Madness with a buzzer beater victory.

Reporter:”And you fell behind twenty twice in that game.”
Said head coach Katie Burrows:”Yes we did. Thank you for reminding me of that. (laughter) But it’s cool because we won.”
Good thing Burrows bunch was cool under pressure.
Austin Peay scored with six seconds left to take a one point lead.
Time out Chattanooga.
Said guard Dena Jarrells:”I like the fact that they applied that new rule. You know they can advance the ball down the floor. Jesus. Thank goodness. Oh my gosh.”
Yeah instead of going the length of the floor, the Mocs inbounded the ball next to their bench after the timeout.
It goes to Dena Jarrells, who dishes at the last moment to Anna Walker.
TV Announcer:”Tries to kick it back out. She does! And it’s canned by Anna Walker!”
Canned by Walker. Mocs win 65-64.
Said Burrows:”When Dena went baseline, I thought ohhh no because everybody collapsed. I was like she’s not going to be able to get a shot off. She’s too little.”
Said Jarrells:”I seen Anna coming and I said oh. I was like I’m going to throw this as hard as I can, and it’s either going to hit her in the face, or she’s going to catch it one because they’re not getting it.”
Walker:”I thought that Dena was going to end up shooting the ball to try to drive it, and then I was going to have to get the rebound or something like that. But yeah, when she passed it to me, I was like oh gosh. I was like almost right under the bucket. But yeah, it worked out well.”
The shot made SportsCenter’s top ten list that day.
Said Walker:”Well my little brother was awake at five o’clock in the morning because they had thought They were like maybe it’s going to be SportsCenter Top ten. So he calls my dad, and he’s like, Anna just made it on SportsCenter!”
Said Jarrells:”I can’t tell you how many phone calls I’ve gotten honestly. It has been ridiculous. I had to turn my phone off.”
Burrows:”Well I can tell you this. The bus ride home was much more pleasant than it would have been if we had not won that game.” (chuckles)

