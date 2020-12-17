U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Partners with Warrior Freedom Service Dogs

U.S. Xpress Enterprises is partnering with Chattanooga- area non profit, Warrior Freedom Service Dogs. Warrior Freedom connects combat veterans suffering with post traumatic stress to trained service dogs.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises will be giving a monetary donation towards dog training and help towards reaching more veterans. The goal with their partnership is to match more dogs and veterans in the local community.

Adam Keith, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Warrior Freedom Service dogs says, “A lot of veterans that may go into public or maybe they’re at home and things are getting them worked up, and their stress is going to a whole nother level then what most of us are used to, and the dog can sense that and react to that, and let them know what’s going on, and it’s time to make a change or do certain things, and we work with each vet independently to figure out what those things need to be.”

If you are a veteran or know a veteran looking for a service dog, head to the link Here https://warriorfreedom.org/ .