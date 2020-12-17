Saban and Mullen Expect Heavyweight Clash in SEC Title Game

We get the top two offenses in the SEC fighting for the league title Saturday as Alabama faces Florida. The game just might feature the three Heisman finalists as well.
Talk about a heavyweight clash.

Said Florida head coach Dan Mullen:”You know the environment. The stage you are on. Competing for a championship in the best conference in college football.”
Said Alabama head coach Nick Saban:”We’re looking forward to the challenge of playing in the SEC Championship game, which we think is one of the best competitive venues our team has ever been apart of.”
Reporter:”How do you expect your defense to match up against that offense at Alabama?”
Said Mullen:”You’ve got to be sound. Be assignment sound. Got a lot of weapons all over the field. They’ve got weapons in the pass game. They’ve got weapons in the run game.”
Said Saban:”Look. We’re going to get challenged in this game Saturday in a different way then we’ve been challenged in a long time because of the quarterback. The scheme that they run.”
Said Mullen:”I don’t know that they are going to go anywhere. It’s the opportunity to go compete with them and get up to their level and be competitive with them year in and year out is the goal more than trying to say that they’re going to disappear. You just want to get up to their level and go compete on the same level as they are. Then go compete with them on a yearly basis.”
Reporter:”Missing the Iron Bowl. Is it fair to say maybe that kind of reinvigorated you a little bit?”
Said Saban:”Well I didn’t know I was not vigorated. So I guess you have to not be vigorated to get reinvigorated. So I was vigorated before. I hope I’ve been vigorated all year. I owe that to the players. That’s my job.”

Bama and Florida kick at 8pm, and the game will be televised on News 12 Now.

