DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – 21-year old Steven Pizarro was arrested this morning after attempting to rob a Dalton store using an Airsoft pistol.

The Dalton Police Department says Pizarro was taken into custody without incident and charged with armed robbery and three counts of aggravated assault.

- Advertisement -

The incident happened at the Rose’s Discount store at 1205 N. Glenwood Avenue shortly before 11:30.