New Tennessee Unemployment Claims Increase for Second Week

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – New unemployment claims in Tennessee increased for the second straight week to 7,464 from 6,886. The lowest number of claims since the pandemic began was 5,789 from the week of November 28. Locally, this is the second week of increasing new claims in Hamilton County with 531 claims from 357 the week before.
The number of continuous claims for Tennessee continues to drop with 44,215 down from 46,404 the week before. Hamilton County numbers dropped from 2,464 to 2,385 continuous claims. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
Shelby County continues to see the highest number of new claims in the state with 1,971. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,222. Knox County had 508 new claims.
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|July 4, 2020
|25,843
|256,645
|July 11, 2020
|22,431
|251,924
|July 18, 2020
|25,794
|243,405
|July 25, 2020
|19,461
|242,397
|August 1, 2020
|11,690
|224,093
|August 8, 2020
|10,036
|208,810
|August 15, 2020
|13,806
|204,726
|August 22, 2020
|10,988
|191,204
|August 29, 2020
|12,035
|184,781
|September 5, 2020
|11,706
|176,388
|September 12, 2020
|10,771
|163,791
|September 19, 2020
|11,313
|152,195
|September 26, 2020
|9,802
|138,727
|October 3, 2020
|9,839
|125,238
|October 10, 2020
|10,145
|90,507
|October 17, 2020
|9,873
|77,740
|October 24, 2020
|7,770
|70,802
|October 31, 2020
|6,992
|64,188
|November 7, 2020
|7,221
|58,298
|November 14, 2020
|6,182
|53,976
|November 21, 2020
|6,873
|51,624
|November 28, 2020
|5,789
|46,665
|December 5, 2020
|6,886
|46,404
|December 12, 2020
|7,464
|44,215
|Claims Since March 15
|946,775
|Southeast Tennessee
|New Claims
|Continuous Claims
|Hamilton County
|531
|2,385
|Bradley County
|165
|687
|McMinn County
|83
|294
|Rhea County
|49
|248
|Marion County
|28
|151
|Polk County
|27
|88
|Grundy County
|15
|75
|Meigs County
|22
|72
|Bledsoe County
|11
|61
|Sequatchie County
|14
|72