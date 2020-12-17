Nashville Singer features Hamilton County’s tornado damage

A Nashville singer has touched the hearts of many Chattanoogans with her latest music video.

The music video for her song “try” was shot right in the middle of the tornado damage.

- Advertisement -

Singer Melody Sheppard says she saw the video of a grand piano left standing in the middle of all the ruble at Faith Community Wesleyan Church.

Sheppard says she hopes this song and video show the true willpower of Hamilton County residents.

“The sun was coming up, it was the perfect married situation of utter chaos and destruction mixed with the beauty of the whole community coming around to help clean up and push their way forward,” says Melody Sheppard, singer.

For a link to the full song click here.