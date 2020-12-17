Nashville Singer features Hamilton County’s tornado damage

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
1

 A Nashville singer has touched the hearts of many Chattanoogans with her latest music video.

The music video for her song “try” was shot right in the middle of the tornado damage.

Singer Melody Sheppard says she saw the video of a grand piano left standing in the middle of all the ruble at Faith Community Wesleyan Church.

Sheppard says she hopes this song and video show the true willpower of Hamilton County residents. 

“The sun was coming up, it was the perfect married situation of utter chaos and destruction mixed with the beauty of the whole community coming around to help clean up and push their way forward,” says Melody Sheppard, singer. 

Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.