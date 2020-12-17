March 2021 Elections Will Have Biggest Field of Candidates in History

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanoogans are going to be seeing an unprecedented number of candidates on their March 2021 election ballot.

Today at noon was the qualifying deadline for candidates seeking office.

With sixteen candidates seeking the office of Mayor, and over twenty running for city council positions, the field has become the most expansive in Chattanooga’s history.

City Councilman Anthony Byrd says that the historically large field is a reflection of the nation’s increasing interest in political affairs.

“I’m gonna assume that these people running are wanting to be the change they want to see. I just hope they have done enough homework to understand the abilities that they can and can’t do, you know, because when I became a councilman it was a shock to understand the authority that I had in the city of Chattanooga as a councilperson. I’m one vote.”

Councilman Chip Henderson had similar ideas to Byrd, saying that the unprecedented involvement comes from attention to the national level.

“I think what we’re seeing – a lot of it, I think comes from the national level. We see for the national level a lot of involvement – a record number of people going to the polls, and I think it’s just a carryover and reflection of that. Research the people running against them and make sure you understand what their desire is before you go to the polls and become an informed voter.”