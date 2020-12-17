Lady Vols Knock Off 15th Ranked Indiana 66-58

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Rennia Davis scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and Tennessee handed No. 15 Indiana its second-straight loss 66-58. Rae Burrell added 18 points for the Lady Vols, who had a 16-point lead in the third quarter cut to one before coming up with clutch plays down the stretch. Jordan Horston had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Ali Patberg led the Hoosiers with 16 points and Jaelynn Penn added 14 with 10 rebounds. Indiana’s only lead was 2-0. Tennessee led by eight after the first quarter, 34-24 at the half and 45-26 at 7:50 of the third quarter as Burrell hit back-to-back 3-pointers.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)