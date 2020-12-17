Illegal Winery busted at Rainsville Waste Water plant

RAINESVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – The DeKalb County Sheriff says his officers have uncovered a large, illegal winery on Sand Mountain.

They found it at the Rainsville Waste Water Treament Plant.

His office got a tip about illegal alcohol at a city building.

They got the mayor to open up the building for their search.

Sheriff Welden says they found a large amount of illegal alcohol and a winery.

It appeared to have been working for a long while.

No charges have been filed yet, but the investigation continues.

Sheriff Welden said “I want to thank the mayor for his cooperation and willingness to allow law enforcement to do our job and shut something like this down. This is definitely one of the biggest operations we’ve seen in our county and possibly our state. A big thanks to the public and their tips against ALL illegal activities.”

“Once again, it doesn’t matter who you are, no one is above the law. We won’t tolerate anyone using their position to hide their illegal actions at the taxpayer’s expense.