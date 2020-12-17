First Responder Award: New Home volunteer firefighter battling cancer

NEW HOME, Georgia (WDEF) – First responders have personal lives, too!

Sometimes we may forget the people who rush to help us on the worst days of our lives are also dealing with a challenge.

That’s what Volunteer Fire Fighter Crystal Smith is doing, and her colleagues are backing her all the way.

She’s our First Responder of the month.

Crystal Smith is one tough cookie! She trained hard to become a member of the New Home volunteer fire department. But she’s fighting a health battle these days. Earlier this week the finished her final chemo treatment….but she didn’t come back home alone. She had an escort from her firefighting colleagues.

CRYSTAL SMITH, NEW HOME “I have stage one and stage 2 breast cancer. I just got done with chemotherapy on Monday and I’m going to have surgery in January to have my mastectomy.”

Crystal and other female firefighters have trained to meet the challenges..like this major fire in Dade county. Only one out of every 10 volunteer firefighters, by the way, is a woman..so the pressure can be great. New Home Fire Chief Dennis Kelly knows Crystal can do it.

CHIEF DENNIS KELLY, NEW HOME FIRE DEPT. “Crystal Smith, on behalf of the New Home fire department , and the emergency worker of Dade county stand beside you in your fight against cancer, We pray and hope form all resolution in the near future. Thank you for your service and we look forward to your return.”

CRYSTAL “the thing that’s brought me this far in my cancer fight is ..I keep telling myself is..take one step at a time ..one day, one step, just one moment at a time..to further your journey. ..It’s not easy at all.”

And we’re joining the rest of your friends, family, and fellow fire fighters is wishing you the best…Crystal Smith, New Home Volunteer Firefighter.

You are our First Responder of the Month.

In Chattanooga, Bill Mitchell News 12 Now.

