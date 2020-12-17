Finally home after the Easter Sunday Tornadoes

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – For those whose homes were ravaged in the Easter Sunday tornadoes, the pandemic has made the rebuilding process seem like an eternity-but for one East Chattanooga family – the wait is finally over.

“Its is such a relief to be home,” says Meghan Herston.

Michael and Meghan Herston are one of the first couples in their neighborhood to be home after the Easter Sunday tornadoes.

The Herston’s said rebuilding a home during a pandemic presented challenges beyond normal building expectations and they didn’t expect to be home so soon.

“When we started seeing some of the other pieces that were happening nationwide with supply chains shortages , Covid and everything else. You are seeing it today with packages but think of building material on a large scale. It was starting to look like it was going to be the beginning of the year,” says Michael Herston.

The family says they are more than ready to begin a new chapter of their lives and put the memory of the tornadoes in the past.

“It’s just so refreshing and nice to finally be able to come home and relax in your own space that you created. I wont take anything for granted that’s for sure.just being able to come home,” says the Herston’s.