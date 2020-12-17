Dr. Bryan Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system has announced that superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19.

He tested positive on Thursday.

Dr. Johnson is quarantining as a result.

The school system statement says he has mild symptoms and is in good spirits.

He will continue to lead the school district remotely.

The school system goes on their holiday break tomorrow, but they are still debating on how to return to school in January.

Just Tuesday, Dr. Johnson led a virtual community meeting on what the next step should be.