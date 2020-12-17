Biden advisor tests positive after Georgia trip

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – One of President-elect Joe Biden’s closest advisers has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Biden transition spokesperson Kate Bedingfield says Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond tested positive on Thursday, two days after traveling to Atlanta to attend a campaign rally that Biden headlined for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Bedingfield says Richmond was not in close contact with Biden, Ossoff or Warnock, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She says Biden underwent COVID-19 testing on Thursday, and the virus was not detected.

The 47-year-old Richmond is set to resign from Congress to join the incoming Biden administration as a senior adviser.