2020 Officially the Wettest Year on Record for the Tennessee Valley

As of Monday, the Tennessee Valley broke a record for the largest rainfall amount of the year with over sixty – eight inches of rain for 2020 and two more calendar weeks left.

This broke the previous record of sixty – seven inches in 2018.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has had a very busy year with almost every month of 2020 receiving above average rainfall.

Starting with a wet February of over 11” of rain, the Tennessee Valley continued to have a wet spring with way above average rain totals.

The record – breaking Atlantic hurricane season also made an impact on the valley and the southeast as several, tropical cyclone remnants passed over.

“We did see several named storms come into, that had weather impacts, in the Tennessee Valley, and so, a lot of times in the late summer when we don’t see typically the higher rainfall totals, we saw those every month. We watched those storms and we got out ahead of those storms, we prepared the river system, we had lake levels kind of lower in the range to be prepared and give us some reaction time in our ability to manage the flows,” says Darrell Guinn, River Forecast Center Operations Support Manager for the TVA.

TVA balances their reservoir system with its 49 dams to control and monitor lake levels and river flows.

TVA has successfully avoided 1Billion in flood damages this year, including keeping cities from being submerged.

River forecaster Guinn encourages the community in the valley to be vigilant for national weather service advisories regarding river flooding.

Reporting in the Tennessee Valley, Bekah Birdsall, News 12 Now.