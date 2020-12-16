Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – December 16th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Rainy, Wet, And Chilly For Wednesday, And Much Nicer Tomorrow!



Expect increasing clouds through the morning, as showers will be moving in from the Southwest late. Chilly with lows in upper 30’s to the mid 40’s.

- Advertisement -

Otherwise, expect clouds, showers, and chilly conditions for most of Wednesday. Quite wet and foggy on some of the area mountains, and temperatures won’t be moving a whole lot – highs will stay in the low and maybe a couple of areas will hit 45.

Tonight, more clouds, and cold, with lows around the freezing mark of 32. The clouds will break up toward dawn. A few mountains flurries also possible.

Some lingering clouds, breezy, and cold for Thursday with highs in the low 40’s.

Extended Forecast: After a cold and frosty start in the mid to upper 20’s, more sunshine Friday with highs around 50. Increasing clouds with some late showers Saturday with highs around 50.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 52 & 33.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

53 & 34 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.