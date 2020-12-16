UTC joins Siskin and Hamilton Co. schools to create CNA program

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The coronavirus pandemic has continued to apply pressure on our healthcare system affecting area hospitals and clinics.

With hospitalizations on the rise, staffing shortages are already becoming a problem.

In response to this need, UTC, Siskin hospital, and Hamilton County Schools have teamed up to create a certified nursing assistant program which will be offered at the Howard School starting January 6th.

“We will do 2 programs simultaneously. We will do one program that’s available to Howard Students that will be embedded right into the regular class day for those students who are on a healthcare future ready path. They are also allowing us to do the program on nights and weekends so we can serve adult audiences as well,” says John Freeze, Director of professional education at UTC.

Siskin Hospital will be assisting with the hands on section of the program to make sure participants are getting plenty of real life experience.

Program officials are hoping that this program will make a small difference in filling a huge need for CNA’s in our local healthcare system right now.

“The CNA’s are vital to our nursing staff. Having a pandemic has hit the nursing world hard and we need more staff. Just offering this certification program to the community and high school students will provide career readiness for them,” says Mary Ann Millard, Siskin’s clinical nurse educator.

You do not have to be a UTC student, to join this program. The only requirement is a high school diploma or GED.

For more information about the program or about financial assistance click here.