Ryan Tannehill Proving More Than a One-Hit Wonder For the Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Ryan Tannehill has done his best to put to rest the idea that he’s a one-hit wonder. The 2019 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year who led the league with a career-best 117.5 passer rating last year has followed up with another strong season. He has a career-best 28 touchdown passes with three games remaining as he tries to help Tennessee to its first AFC South title since 2008. That March 2019 trade sending Tannehill from Miami to Tennessee certainly has been a great fit between quarterback and offense. Tannehill says he’s excited to come to work every day.

