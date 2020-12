CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police make an arrest in the December 12th shooting death of 29-year-old Christopher Trivette

He was a shot New Country Drive.

41 year old Mario Peoples is charged with homicide.

He’s in the Hamilton County Jail.

Trivette was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau are still requesting anyone with information, call the police department.