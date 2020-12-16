Mocs Land Eight Recruits on National Signing Day

(gomocs.com) UTC football coach Rusty Wright announced the addition of eight student-athletes to the Mocs’ football program today. Chattanooga’s early signing period recruiting haul included four transfers and four prep players.

“We’re just getting started, but we are excited about what we have so far,” explained Wright when asked about his thoughts on this year’s group. “It’s a smaller class than what we signed the last couple years. With the dynamic of not being able to get out, we’ve been a lot slower than probably most folks are and we’re fine with that.

“We have found some guys that fit us, guys that we need and guys that want to be here.”

Highlighting the group of transfers are a pair of All-Ohio Valley Conference performers in offensive lineman Blake Mitchell (6-1, 289) and punter Jason Pierce (6-3, 215). Mitchell is a graduate transfer from Austin Peay with one year of eligibility remaining in the fall of 2021. He made the 2019 All-OVC first team as a center for the Govs. Pierce was a first-time All-OVC punter in 2019. He averaged 41.8 yards per kick for the Gamecocks and has two years of eligibility left, beginning in the fall.

The other transfers include a pair of former three-star prep prospects in wide receiver Tyler Smith (6-0, 185) from Western Kentucky and defensive back Telly Plummer (6-0, 185) from Louisville. Smith sat out last season at WKU after an outstanding career at Salem High School in Conyers, Ga. He has four years of eligibility remaining, while Plummer has three years left to play. Plummer played in three games in 2019 before redshirting with the Cardinals. He is a 2018 graduate of Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Ga.

Javon Burke (6-0, 170) is the local standout among the four high schoolers in the group. The Bradley Central product is the 2020 Region Offensive Player of the Year after posting 1,867 rushing yards and 395 receiving yards with 16 total touchdowns. Another speedster in the group is defensive back JaMario Blige (6-0, 180). He was a preseason all-state product from Windsor Forest High School in Savannah, Ga.

Kelvin Morris (6-2, 250) and Christian Anderson (6-7, 270) round out the class with big bodies on both sides of the ball. Morris is a defensive lineman from Hartselle, Ala., while Anderson joins the Mocs from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga.

“It’s been different for sure, added Wright when asked about recruiting in the COVID-19 environment. “We have a bunch of guys coming back and I think in the end, it’s going to help us because it’s going to let us develop some guys who weren’t here last spring.

“As crazy as it was this summer, our guys want to be here. That shows kids that we’re doing something right that guys aren’t leaving. Thankfully, we have some scholarships to give, some folks don’t have that. We have some to give and we’ll see what we can do and what works for us.”