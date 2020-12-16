Georgia Gives Up Trying to Find Replacement Football Game For Vandy

(press release) ATHENS —— The Georgia Bulldogs will not play a replacement game for Vanderbilt on December 19, 2020.

The game was cancelled due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols. The Vanderbilt at Georgia game was declared a no-contest by the Southeastern Conference office.

- Advertisement -

“While we conducted our due diligence in finding a replacement game, we were unable to make it happen,” said UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity. “We now focus on our upcoming Bowl game. We are also working on alternative ways to honor our senior class, who deserve the opportunity to be celebrated as one of the most prolific classes in University of Georgia history.”