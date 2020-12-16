GBI attacks online rumors about death of agent

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has gone to social media to call out online rumors about the death of one of their own.

The unidentified agent passed away this week.

The GBI tweet says that rumors are circulating on social media that the death was somehow connected to the election.

They say the claim is both reckless and irresponsible.

“It is hurtful to the agent’s family and co-workers. Please be mindful of the things you write, repeat, or share – especially when there is absolutely no truth in them.” The GBI has picked 8 agents to investigate claims of voting irregularities at the request of the Secretary of State’s office.

They have more than 250 complaints filed.

WSB-TV reports that the GBI is involved in about 15 active investigations now on the election.