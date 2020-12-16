Educators’ Vaccine Concerns

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-According to a survey conducted by the Professional Educators of Tennessee,

13 hundred school employees were asked if they would volunteer to get a vaccine.

Less than 40 percent said no.

The world witnessed one of the first covid-19 shots in the United Kingdom.

Now, as the vaccine is making it’s way to the U.S., some Tennessee educators are concerned.

“They’re just not quite sure about this vaccine” Bethany Bowman, the Director of Professional Development for the Professional Educators of Tennessee.

The organization conducted a survey with school employees in the state to find out if they’re are willing to take a voluntary shot.

A majority of educators said no.

“I’m willing to volunteer” Andrew Meador, a teacher at Chattanooga Christian School.

Meador is grateful to connect with his students during a school year filled with unique challenges but like other educators in the Volunteer state, he has his concerns.

“Everybody reacts differently to foods, to medicines” said Meador.

“How would you feel if you were a teacher right now offered this vaccine” asked News 12’s Winston Reed.

“I thought about that already” said Bowman. “So I personally would be in thde in the 33 percent that would take the vaccine. I want my life to get back to normal as quickly as possible. However, I completely undertand the hesitation with this vaccine because it’s been obviously rushed out.”