Bradley Central Burke Brothers Headline National Signing Day

Bradley Central twin brothers Javin and Javon Burke both signed with Division one schools on the first day of the early signing period for high school football recruits. Javin is headed to Virginia, while Javon is going to Chattanooga. McMinn County also had a pair of athletes sign with D-One schools. Running back Jalen Hunt signed with Tennessee State. Hunt led the state of Tennessee is rushing this season. Cherokees offensive lineman Bryce Goodner signed with Virginia Tech. Another local player headed to Virginia Tech is Baylor running back Elijah Howard. The long time Vols commitment switched to the Hokies. Howard’s Baylor teammate Riley Jenne signed with Harvard. Red Bank defensive lineman B.J. Ragland signed with Charlotte.

