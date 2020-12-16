Bradley Central Burke Brothers Headline National Signing Day

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
9

Bradley Central twin brothers Javin and Javon Burke both signed with Division one schools on the first day of the early signing period for high school football recruits. Javin is headed to Virginia, while Javon is going to Chattanooga. McMinn County also had a pair of athletes sign with D-One schools. Running back Jalen Hunt signed with Tennessee State. Hunt led the state of Tennessee is rushing this season. Cherokees offensive lineman Bryce Goodner signed with Virginia Tech. Another local player headed to Virginia Tech is Baylor running back Elijah Howard. The long time Vols commitment switched to the Hokies. Howard’s Baylor teammate Riley Jenne signed with Harvard. Red Bank defensive lineman B.J. Ragland signed with Charlotte.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMocs Get Clutch 69-66 Win Over UNC Asheville to Go 7-0 on the Year
Next articleHoliday travel: what’s expected and urged
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.