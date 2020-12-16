Boyd’s Speedway gets new ownership

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Chattanooga businessman Emerson Russell is taking over Body’s Speedway in northwest Georgia.

The purchase was announced on Wednesday.

The race track is off Scruggs Road near the state line with East Ridge.

E.A. Boyd first opened the track as a clay oval in 1952.

It was paved from 1962-1976, before going back to a dirt track.

The track has hosted several NASCAR legends like the Allisons and Pettys.

Over the years, it has had many names (Chattanooga International Raceway, Chattanooga Raceway Park, Tennessee-Georgia Speedway, State line Speedway, Tennessee Georgia Raceway).

But the original Boyd name has always stuck.

And the new owner seems to be sticking with it.

“I am so thrilled at the opportunity to continue the legacy of 67 years of racing at Boyd’s Speedway”.

The ownership handoff happens on January 1.

They hope to be ready for a new year of racing by the annual Cabin Fever race in late January.