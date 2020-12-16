Angel Tree Distributes This Year’s Gifts

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – It’s the home stretch for the Angel Tree program in Chattanooga and Cleveland.

On Wednesday, the Salvation Army began handing out gifts to five thousand people who can use them this Christmas season.

But the annual distribution looks a little different in a Covid-19 year.

People in Cleveland picked up the gifts at the JC Penny on Paul Huff Parkway.

Ruthie Forgey tells us “This is a touch-less distribution so they’re coming up and we’re doing all the identification, authentication from their cars and then having them pull forward and then we’re just loading the gifts in their trunk. We’re living in a Covid world so we want to keep them safe and we want to also keep our volunteers safe.”

On Thursday, the Chattanooga gifts will be handed out at the Angel Tree Warehouse.