Alabama Doctor & husband plead guilty to opioid distribution

HOOVER, Alabama (WDEF) – An Alabama doctor and her husband have pleaded guilty to unlawfully distributing opioids and other controlled substances.

Dr. Elizabeth Korcz had a medical clinic in Hoover, Alabama and her husband managed her practice.

Prosecutors say they gave patients dangerous doses of hydrocodone, even when Dr. Korcz wasn’t there to examine them.

They did not have any registered nurses or other qualified medical professionals even though they operated an in-house drug dispensary. Dr. Korcz, herself, was often out of state.

The couple will forfeit more than $46 thousand dollars and be sentenced later.