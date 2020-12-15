Walker County seeing an increase in auto part thefts

WALKER COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Recently, Chattanooga and Walker county have been seeing an uptick in reported catalytic converter thefts.

Officials say the devices contain precious metals and the scrap value for those metals has increased in 2020.

Walker county officials say they believe there are several groups committing these crimes.

Sheriff Steve Wilson says most of the auto part thefts are happening on commercial property and they encourage companies to upgrade their security system and install lights.

“Most of them are being taken after midnight and 4am, we believe that is the prime time. The thieves are going out and taking a saw and in about 10 minutes or less they are cutting off the converter,” says Sheriff Steve Wilson, Walker County.

If you have any information about the catalytic converter thefts, please call law enforcement immediately.