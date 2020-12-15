Video of a burning fishing boat rescue by Coast Guard

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Four people had to be rescued from a commercial fishing boat after it caught fire along the Alabama coast.

A statement from the U.S. Coast Guard says its Mobile center received a report about 6:45 p.m. Monday that a vessel named Alexandria Pearl was on fire about a half-mile south of Fort Morgan, or just outside of Mobile Bay.

Photos taken by a Coast Guard member show the boat deck and wheelhouse completely engulfed in flames.

Two Coast Guard helicopters went to the scene, and a rescue swimmer and life raft were used to get four people off the burning vessel.